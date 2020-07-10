All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4225 Dana Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4225 Dana Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4225 Dana Road

4225 Dana Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4225 Dana Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the city of Newport Beach. The apartment is approximately 1,000 square feet with vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, two tone paint, kitchen and bathroom tile flooring, mirrored closet doors, vinyl windows, and blinds. The apartment is located in a superb neighborhood in Orange county near the 405, 55, and 73 freeways. The apartment has laundry hook-ups, a large patio, a balcony, a 1 car garage, and is pet friendly. Hurry! This apartment won't last long. The owner will accept 1 pet under 30 pounds.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Dana Road have any available units?
4225 Dana Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4225 Dana Road have?
Some of 4225 Dana Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Dana Road currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Dana Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Dana Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 Dana Road is pet friendly.
Does 4225 Dana Road offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Dana Road offers parking.
Does 4225 Dana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Dana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Dana Road have a pool?
No, 4225 Dana Road does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Dana Road have accessible units?
No, 4225 Dana Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Dana Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 Dana Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 Dana Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 Dana Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College