4225 Dana Road

We are proudly offering for rent this large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the city of Newport Beach. The apartment is approximately 1,000 square feet with vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, two tone paint, kitchen and bathroom tile flooring, mirrored closet doors, vinyl windows, and blinds. The apartment is located in a superb neighborhood in Orange county near the 405, 55, and 73 freeways. The apartment has laundry hook-ups, a large patio, a balcony, a 1 car garage, and is pet friendly. Hurry! This apartment won't last long. The owner will accept 1 pet under 30 pounds.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.