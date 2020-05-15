417 Poinsettia Avenue B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Newer back unit on one of the most coveted streets in Corona Del Mar! Walking distance to shops, restaurants and Corona Del Mar's prestigious beaches. This unit has high quality appointments, including crown moldings, a tankless water heater, and a beautiful rooftop deck with entertainers lounge area, outdoor kitchen and city views. The entry level has a bedroom, bathroom and laundry room with direct access to garage/carport, with parking for two cars. The main level features an open concept living area, with dining area, and a veranda off the gourmet kitchen. The master suite is on the same level with a double sided fireplace open to the bath and jacuzzi tub. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built-ins. This lease is fully furnished and includes utilities in the monthly lease price.