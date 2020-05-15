All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
417 Poinsettia Avenue B
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

417 Poinsettia Avenue B

417 Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer back unit on one of the most coveted streets in Corona Del Mar! Walking distance to shops, restaurants and Corona Del Mar's prestigious beaches. This unit has high quality appointments, including crown moldings, a tankless water heater, and a beautiful rooftop deck with entertainers lounge area, outdoor kitchen and city views. The entry level has a bedroom, bathroom and laundry room with direct access to garage/carport, with parking for two cars. The main level features an open concept living area, with dining area, and a veranda off the gourmet kitchen. The master suite is on the same level with a double sided fireplace open to the bath and jacuzzi tub. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built-ins. This lease is fully furnished and includes utilities in the monthly lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have any available units?
417 Poinsettia Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have?
Some of 417 Poinsettia Avenue B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Poinsettia Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
417 Poinsettia Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Poinsettia Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B offer parking?
Yes, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B offers parking.
Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have a pool?
No, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Poinsettia Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Poinsettia Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.

