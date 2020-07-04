All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 1 2020

415 Poppy

415 Poppy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 Poppy Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath Ocean View front house. All bedrooms are very spacious. Wood beamed ceiling in the living room with views out of the large sliders make this room very bright. Small balcony off the living room. Kitchen is very cute with a nook area that looks out to the ocean. Newer double oven and glass top cook top. This home has a lot of storage both upstairs and downstairs in the laundry room/ garage entry level. 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included with no warranties. Located walking distance to CDM's restaurants, shops and entertainment. Less than a mile from CDM's Main Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Poppy have any available units?
415 Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 415 Poppy have?
Some of 415 Poppy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
415 Poppy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Poppy pet-friendly?
No, 415 Poppy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 415 Poppy offer parking?
Yes, 415 Poppy offers parking.
Does 415 Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Poppy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Poppy have a pool?
No, 415 Poppy does not have a pool.
Does 415 Poppy have accessible units?
No, 415 Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Poppy have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Poppy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Poppy have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Poppy does not have units with air conditioning.

