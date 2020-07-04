Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Ocean View front house. All bedrooms are very spacious. Wood beamed ceiling in the living room with views out of the large sliders make this room very bright. Small balcony off the living room. Kitchen is very cute with a nook area that looks out to the ocean. Newer double oven and glass top cook top. This home has a lot of storage both upstairs and downstairs in the laundry room/ garage entry level. 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included with no warranties. Located walking distance to CDM's restaurants, shops and entertainment. Less than a mile from CDM's Main Beach.