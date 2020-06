Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

9 MO WINTER RENTAL - Looking for a fully furnished, cute, cozy 2 bed 2 bath downstairs apartment with a patio mid-peninsula at the beach, just one house from the oceanfront? Look no further! Available from 10 September thru 7 June, this is a great option for folks wanting to enjoy 9 months of the beach life!



All utilities included, including cable and WiFi. No smoking. No AC. Pets okay.



9 MO WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Not available for long term lease.

Contact us to schedule a showing.