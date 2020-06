Amenities

This fabulous Bluff-front estate offers magnificent ocean and harbor views. A sprawling 6 bedroom and 8 bath home sits on over an acre of land and offers a private pool, jacuzzi, and off street parking for multiple cars. Perfectly situated at the end of a private driveway, and walking distance from Corona Del Mar village and Fashion Island. This is a rare property and needs to be seen to be appreciated.