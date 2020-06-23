412 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Blocks from Ocean and Walking distance to Fun Zone, Shopping & Restaurants. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Upstairs features Large Living room, dining area with newer carpet and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and full bath with tub and shower. 2nd located bathroom upstairs off of kitchen. Updated Kitchen cabinets and open balcony off living room with slider door to allow cool ocean breeze and warm sunlight. Downstairs features 2 Bedrooms and remodeled bathroom with shower. Entry to over-sized 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer located inside garage too. Front patio entry off Balboa Blvd to relax and enjoy all year long.