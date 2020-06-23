All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 E Balboa Boulevard

412 E Balboa Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

412 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Blocks from Ocean and Walking distance to Fun Zone, Shopping & Restaurants. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Upstairs features Large Living room, dining area with newer carpet and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and full bath with tub and shower. 2nd located bathroom upstairs off of kitchen. Updated Kitchen cabinets and open balcony off living room with slider door to allow cool ocean breeze and warm sunlight. Downstairs features 2 Bedrooms and remodeled bathroom with shower. Entry to over-sized 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer located inside garage too. Front patio entry off Balboa Blvd to relax and enjoy all year long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
412 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 412 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
412 E Balboa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 412 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 412 E Balboa Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 E Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 412 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 412 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 E Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
