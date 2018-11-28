All apartments in Newport Beach
408 E Balboa Boulevard

408 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

408 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
This incredible, newer contemporary home is waiting for you! Live your best life with just steps to the ocean and bayside, spacious entertainer's layout, and stylish, chic touches that scream Southern California luxury. The living area is large and open to the kitchen, which boasts granite countertops, modern cabinetry, and SS appliances. In the master, you'll find plenty of light, a double facing inlaid fireplace, and a comfortable en suite with soaking tub, walk-in glass shower, and upgraded countertops and finishes. But outside - THAT'S where you'll want to spend your time. With a full indoor/outdoor space with beach access, outdoor fireplace, and an extraordinary rooftop terrace with views of Newport Beach - this unit is everything. Investment property or family summer home, you can walk to the beach or the dock as well as all the restaurants, shops, and spaces that make Newport Beach the most desirable place to be. Act now! This home is within walking distance to the sandy beach, Fun Zone, Car ferry, bayside docks, the pier, and excellent restaurants & bars. Peek-a-boo ocean, mountain, and city light views, right on the Balboa Peninsula, who would want to leave? Welcome home! 1 Wall shared, no one above or below and NO HOA dues! Both Unit A & B can be sold together or separate! Spectacular (2013 built) urban living on the Peninsula!Excellent opportunity to own a great rental property just in time for peak rental season. *Outdated photos*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
408 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 408 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
408 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
