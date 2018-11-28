408 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

This incredible, newer contemporary home is waiting for you! Live your best life with just steps to the ocean and bayside, spacious entertainer's layout, and stylish, chic touches that scream Southern California luxury. The living area is large and open to the kitchen, which boasts granite countertops, modern cabinetry, and SS appliances. In the master, you'll find plenty of light, a double facing inlaid fireplace, and a comfortable en suite with soaking tub, walk-in glass shower, and upgraded countertops and finishes. But outside - THAT'S where you'll want to spend your time. With a full indoor/outdoor space with beach access, outdoor fireplace, and an extraordinary rooftop terrace with views of Newport Beach - this unit is everything. Investment property or family summer home, you can walk to the beach or the dock as well as all the restaurants, shops, and spaces that make Newport Beach the most desirable place to be. Act now! This home is within walking distance to the sandy beach, Fun Zone, Car ferry, bayside docks, the pier, and excellent restaurants & bars. Peek-a-boo ocean, mountain, and city light views, right on the Balboa Peninsula, who would want to leave? Welcome home! 1 Wall shared, no one above or below and NO HOA dues! Both Unit A & B can be sold together or separate! Spectacular (2013 built) urban living on the Peninsula!Excellent opportunity to own a great rental property just in time for peak rental season. *Outdated photos*