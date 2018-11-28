4 Spanish Bay Drive

Amenities

This stunning four bedroom, four bathroom Carmel 3 plan home in One Ford Road boasts soaring ceilings, custom crown molding and wainscoting, and Richard Marshall hardwood flooring. An expansive gourmet kitchen is complete with 6 burner Viking stovetop and stainless steel appliances, SubZero refrigerator and extra built in storage. Plantation shutters provide natural lighting and French Doors open to a backyard ideal for entertaining with a pool, waterfalls, jacuzzi, built-in barbeque and large brick fireplace. The luxurious master suite with balcony, extra large bathroom and custom closets has a separate retreat/office/gym to create the perfect setting for all of your personal needs. An upstairs office with built in shelves and cabinets overlooks the sweeping staircase and living room. In addition to the upstairs bedrooms, there is downstairs bedroom, all with custom closets. The 2 car garage has epoxy flooring and built in storage cabinets all around . The home is across from a park and around the corner from the One Ford Road community pool and clubhouse. This prestigious guard gated community is in the heart of Newport Beach, and the neighborhood includes two swimming pools,gym,sport court,putting green,playground and so much more.