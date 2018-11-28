All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4 Spanish Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4 Spanish Bay Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

4 Spanish Bay Drive

4 Spanish Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Spanish Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning four bedroom, four bathroom Carmel 3 plan home in One Ford Road boasts soaring ceilings, custom crown molding and wainscoting, and Richard Marshall hardwood flooring. An expansive gourmet kitchen is complete with 6 burner Viking stovetop and stainless steel appliances, SubZero refrigerator and extra built in storage. Plantation shutters provide natural lighting and French Doors open to a backyard ideal for entertaining with a pool, waterfalls, jacuzzi, built-in barbeque and large brick fireplace. The luxurious master suite with balcony, extra large bathroom and custom closets has a separate retreat/office/gym to create the perfect setting for all of your personal needs. An upstairs office with built in shelves and cabinets overlooks the sweeping staircase and living room. In addition to the upstairs bedrooms, there is downstairs bedroom, all with custom closets. The 2 car garage has epoxy flooring and built in storage cabinets all around . The home is across from a park and around the corner from the One Ford Road community pool and clubhouse. This prestigious guard gated community is in the heart of Newport Beach, and the neighborhood includes two swimming pools,gym,sport court,putting green,playground and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have any available units?
4 Spanish Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have?
Some of 4 Spanish Bay Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Spanish Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4 Spanish Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Spanish Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4 Spanish Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4 Spanish Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Spanish Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4 Spanish Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 4 Spanish Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Spanish Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Spanish Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Spanish Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College