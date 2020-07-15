396 Villa Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Desirable Newport Beach Location close to Fashion Island, Balboa Island, Newly rebuilt Newport Beach Country Club and Corona del Mar. Villa Point is a Resort-like Gated Community Featuring 2 Pools, 2 Spas, 2 Fitness Centers & Lush Landscaping. Experience coastal living at its finest in this beautifully appointed Villa Point view home featuring incredible panoramic views of Newport Beach Golf Course. Unique to Villa Point This upgraded retreat features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Beautifully upgraded Kitchen with marble Counter Tops, Partial Hardwood Floors, Custom Wood Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Newer Appliances, Fireplace in Living Room. The main level master bedroom has golf course views and a recently remodeled master bathroom featuring gorgeous dual-sink restoration hardware finishes. 2nd bedroom has private access from the main living area, private bathroom, and its own kitchenette complete with washer & dryer. The Upstairs Loft Area bedroom has its own bathroom, sitting area, office space and lots of storage areas.