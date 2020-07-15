All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:07 AM

396 Villa Point Drive

396 Villa Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

396 Villa Point Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Desirable Newport Beach Location close to Fashion Island, Balboa Island, Newly rebuilt Newport Beach Country Club and Corona del Mar. Villa Point is a Resort-like Gated Community Featuring 2 Pools, 2 Spas, 2 Fitness Centers & Lush Landscaping. Experience coastal living at its finest in this beautifully appointed Villa Point view home featuring incredible panoramic views of Newport Beach Golf Course. Unique to Villa Point This upgraded retreat features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Beautifully upgraded Kitchen with marble Counter Tops, Partial Hardwood Floors, Custom Wood Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Newer Appliances, Fireplace in Living Room. The main level master bedroom has golf course views and a recently remodeled master bathroom featuring gorgeous dual-sink restoration hardware finishes. 2nd bedroom has private access from the main living area, private bathroom, and its own kitchenette complete with washer & dryer. The Upstairs Loft Area bedroom has its own bathroom, sitting area, office space and lots of storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Villa Point Drive have any available units?
396 Villa Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 396 Villa Point Drive have?
Some of 396 Villa Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Villa Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
396 Villa Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Villa Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 396 Villa Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 396 Villa Point Drive offer parking?
No, 396 Villa Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 396 Villa Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 Villa Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Villa Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 396 Villa Point Drive has a pool.
Does 396 Villa Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 396 Villa Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Villa Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 Villa Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Villa Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 Villa Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
