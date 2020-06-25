All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3601 Seabreeze Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3601 Seabreeze Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

3601 Seabreeze Lane

3601 Seabreeze Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3601 Seabreeze Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live in one of the most central locations in Corona Del Mar in this sensational single-level view home in coveted Harbor View Hills South! Newly renovated featuring new dual pane windows & doors, new recessed lighting, an entirely new kitchen with a gas range, quartz countertops, an abundance of cabinetry, the WORKS! New baths, new carpet, new window coverings, new smooth plaster exterior, new landscape, new exterior lighting, and so much more! Exceptionally located on one of the premier streets in the neighborhood, spanning a lot that measures over 11,000 Sq Ft. . . . nearly 50% larger than the average view lot. This will be the place to welcome and entertain! This wide open floor plan enjoys a seamless flow while experiencing incredible panoramic views. Even offering an inviting dual sided fireplace. A sparkling pool for those warm summer days, with plenty of yard space to enjoy! If you appreciate alfresco dining, you will have ample opportunity and plenty of space to do so with intimate or large groups! Secure gated entry, Large three-car garage. New furnace. Central Air. If you're looking for a home imbued with Coastal Chic, you've found it here! This is a gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have any available units?
3601 Seabreeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have?
Some of 3601 Seabreeze Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Seabreeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Seabreeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Seabreeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Seabreeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Seabreeze Lane offers parking.
Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Seabreeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Seabreeze Lane has a pool.
Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 3601 Seabreeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Seabreeze Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Seabreeze Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3601 Seabreeze Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College