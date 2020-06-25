3601 Seabreeze Lane

Amenities

Live in one of the most central locations in Corona Del Mar in this sensational single-level view home in coveted Harbor View Hills South! Newly renovated featuring new dual pane windows & doors, new recessed lighting, an entirely new kitchen with a gas range, quartz countertops, an abundance of cabinetry, the WORKS! New baths, new carpet, new window coverings, new smooth plaster exterior, new landscape, new exterior lighting, and so much more! Exceptionally located on one of the premier streets in the neighborhood, spanning a lot that measures over 11,000 Sq Ft. . . . nearly 50% larger than the average view lot. This will be the place to welcome and entertain! This wide open floor plan enjoys a seamless flow while experiencing incredible panoramic views. Even offering an inviting dual sided fireplace. A sparkling pool for those warm summer days, with plenty of yard space to enjoy! If you appreciate alfresco dining, you will have ample opportunity and plenty of space to do so with intimate or large groups! Secure gated entry, Large three-car garage. New furnace. Central Air. If you're looking for a home imbued with Coastal Chic, you've found it here! This is a gem!