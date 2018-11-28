356 Evening Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Shorecliffs! Big and Beautiful! This nicely remodeled and updated home is now available to lease in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Corona del Mar! An incredible opportunity to enjoy this lifestyle, the luxury of space, and private gated access to area beaches . . . a true rarity on the Gold Coast! Looking for a home with ample room size, count and lot size which you can call home? You'll find it here! 5 Large Bedrooms with dedicated baths, additional office / library, large eat-in kitchen with multiple ovens, an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and views to the front yard. HUGE family and living room options offer incredible flexibility. Beautiful hardwood floors, new paint and carpet in a neutral palette makes placing your design imprint here a breeze. Large rear yard with mature trees, BBQ area and a bubbling spa enables effortless entertaining and enjoyment. This is an incredibly charming home, centrally located, just waiting for the YOU!