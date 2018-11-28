All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
356 Evening Canyon
356 Evening Canyon

356 Evening Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

356 Evening Canyon Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Shorecliffs

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Shorecliffs! Big and Beautiful! This nicely remodeled and updated home is now available to lease in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Corona del Mar! An incredible opportunity to enjoy this lifestyle, the luxury of space, and private gated access to area beaches . . . a true rarity on the Gold Coast! Looking for a home with ample room size, count and lot size which you can call home? You'll find it here! 5 Large Bedrooms with dedicated baths, additional office / library, large eat-in kitchen with multiple ovens, an abundance of counter and cabinet space, and views to the front yard. HUGE family and living room options offer incredible flexibility. Beautiful hardwood floors, new paint and carpet in a neutral palette makes placing your design imprint here a breeze. Large rear yard with mature trees, BBQ area and a bubbling spa enables effortless entertaining and enjoyment. This is an incredibly charming home, centrally located, just waiting for the YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Evening Canyon have any available units?
356 Evening Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 356 Evening Canyon have?
Some of 356 Evening Canyon's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Evening Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
356 Evening Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Evening Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 356 Evening Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 356 Evening Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 356 Evening Canyon offers parking.
Does 356 Evening Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Evening Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Evening Canyon have a pool?
No, 356 Evening Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 356 Evening Canyon have accessible units?
No, 356 Evening Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Evening Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Evening Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Evening Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Evening Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.

