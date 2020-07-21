All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 35 Vista Luci.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
35 Vista Luci
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

35 Vista Luci

35 Vista Luci · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35 Vista Luci, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
Discover the luxurious hilltop estate of 35 Vista Luci located within Newport Coast’s prestigious guard gated community of Pelican Heights. Capture breathtaking sunsets and panoramic views of the Newport coastline to Palos Verdes, Fashion Island city lights, Villa del Lago and coastal canyons, from the serene and expansive private grounds of this single loaded, cul-de-sac property. Designed to entertain, this five en suite bedroom residence boasts a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, scenic decks, and covered loggias. Entering the home, you are greeted by a grand foyer with volume ceilings that are carried throughout the house. The spacious formal living room and dining room flow seamlessly onto the rear loggia, and west facing windows provide an abundance of natural light. The chef's kitchen including Sub Zero and Viking appliances adjoins the open concept great room. The main level also features an executive office and an en suite bedroom with private entrance. Upstairs, the vast master suite has a retreat and fireplace, view terrace, large walk-in closet, and a spa like master bath with a jetted tub and steam shower. All main rooms provide stunning views in this home that has been meticulously maintained. Home is within Newport Coast Community Association enjoying all amenities. It is conveniently situated close to beautiful beaches, Crystal Cove State park, Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club, world-class restaurants, hiking and biking trails, and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Vista Luci have any available units?
35 Vista Luci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 35 Vista Luci have?
Some of 35 Vista Luci's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Vista Luci currently offering any rent specials?
35 Vista Luci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Vista Luci pet-friendly?
No, 35 Vista Luci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 35 Vista Luci offer parking?
Yes, 35 Vista Luci offers parking.
Does 35 Vista Luci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Vista Luci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Vista Luci have a pool?
Yes, 35 Vista Luci has a pool.
Does 35 Vista Luci have accessible units?
Yes, 35 Vista Luci has accessible units.
Does 35 Vista Luci have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Vista Luci has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Vista Luci have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Vista Luci does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College