Discover the luxurious hilltop estate of 35 Vista Luci located within Newport Coast’s prestigious guard gated community of Pelican Heights. Capture breathtaking sunsets and panoramic views of the Newport coastline to Palos Verdes, Fashion Island city lights, Villa del Lago and coastal canyons, from the serene and expansive private grounds of this single loaded, cul-de-sac property. Designed to entertain, this five en suite bedroom residence boasts a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, scenic decks, and covered loggias. Entering the home, you are greeted by a grand foyer with volume ceilings that are carried throughout the house. The spacious formal living room and dining room flow seamlessly onto the rear loggia, and west facing windows provide an abundance of natural light. The chef's kitchen including Sub Zero and Viking appliances adjoins the open concept great room. The main level also features an executive office and an en suite bedroom with private entrance. Upstairs, the vast master suite has a retreat and fireplace, view terrace, large walk-in closet, and a spa like master bath with a jetted tub and steam shower. All main rooms provide stunning views in this home that has been meticulously maintained. Home is within Newport Coast Community Association enjoying all amenities. It is conveniently situated close to beautiful beaches, Crystal Cove State park, Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club, world-class restaurants, hiking and biking trails, and John Wayne Airport.