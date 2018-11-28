All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 34 Seascape Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
34 Seascape Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

34 Seascape Drive

34 Seascape Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

34 Seascape Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home, Live less from a mile from the ocean in this beautiful condo. This is a lower level condo with newly upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Two bedrooms with new carpet and newly upgraded full bathrooms and a bonus office. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops. The living room has a fireplace with a gas log and beautiful tile floors. Large master bedroom with large carpeted closets. A large patio with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean and plenty of room for entertaining. This home comes with a two-car detached garage, and two parking passes. The complex has a lovely pool and spa. Located within walking distance to Hoag Hospital, a bike ride from the ocean. Conveniently located next to many great restaurants, Newport harbor, PCH and the 55! Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Seascape Drive have any available units?
34 Seascape Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 34 Seascape Drive have?
Some of 34 Seascape Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Seascape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 Seascape Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Seascape Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 Seascape Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 34 Seascape Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34 Seascape Drive offers parking.
Does 34 Seascape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Seascape Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Seascape Drive have a pool?
Yes, 34 Seascape Drive has a pool.
Does 34 Seascape Drive have accessible units?
No, 34 Seascape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Seascape Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Seascape Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Seascape Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Seascape Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College