34 Seascape Drive

Welcome home, Live less from a mile from the ocean in this beautiful condo. This is a lower level condo with newly upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Two bedrooms with new carpet and newly upgraded full bathrooms and a bonus office. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops. The living room has a fireplace with a gas log and beautiful tile floors. Large master bedroom with large carpeted closets. A large patio with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean and plenty of room for entertaining. This home comes with a two-car detached garage, and two parking passes. The complex has a lovely pool and spa. Located within walking distance to Hoag Hospital, a bike ride from the ocean. Conveniently located next to many great restaurants, Newport harbor, PCH and the 55! Sorry no pets