332 Lugonia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This three bedroom, two bathroom home is located just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches and in the heart of Newport Shores. This single story home offers a newly remodeled kitchen complete with slab stone counters, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry. It also features air conditioning, cathedral open beamed ceilings, a fireplace, a two car garage, and a private courtyard. Washer/dryer and two refrigerators are included as well. Enjoy beach living and the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, BBQ and play areas.