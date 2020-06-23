All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
332 Lugonia Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

332 Lugonia Street · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

332 Lugonia Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This three bedroom, two bathroom home is located just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches and in the heart of Newport Shores. This single story home offers a newly remodeled kitchen complete with slab stone counters, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry. It also features air conditioning, cathedral open beamed ceilings, a fireplace, a two car garage, and a private courtyard. Washer/dryer and two refrigerators are included as well. Enjoy beach living and the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, BBQ and play areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

