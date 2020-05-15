All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

33 Silver Pine Dr.

33 Silver Pine Dr · (909) 282-8000
Location

33 Silver Pine Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Santa Lucia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3373 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Move in this stunning upgraded home with spectacular ocean, canyon and city light views. Exclusive 24 hrs guard gated community in Newport Coast with four bedroom suites and additional half bathroom, community amenities, detached like a single family home with an ocean sunset view in the back yard with spa. Minutes to Crystal Beach Park, other local beaches, Pelican Hill resort, golf course. Upon entering this home notice massive 2 story foyer, recently renovated with brand new kitchen cabinets, counters, stainless appliances, including built in wine cellar in family room, New cabinets and counter for all upstairs bath room. Refinished marble floor, fresh paint, main floor bedroom with en-suite bath, step out the french doors from dinning room and family room enter back yard with spa and spectacular ocean view. semi spiraling stairway with refinished maple hardwood floor through entire of upstairs bedrooms. spacious upstairs bonus room, Relax in the grand master suite on private rear balcony, enjoy the best sunsets and city night lights views. additional community pools, club house, Ridge Park for hiking, outdoor activities and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have any available units?
33 Silver Pine Dr. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have?
Some of 33 Silver Pine Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Silver Pine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Silver Pine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Silver Pine Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Silver Pine Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. offer parking?
No, 33 Silver Pine Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Silver Pine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 33 Silver Pine Dr. has a pool.
Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 33 Silver Pine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Silver Pine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Silver Pine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Silver Pine Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
