33 Silver Pine Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Move in this stunning upgraded home with spectacular ocean, canyon and city light views. Exclusive 24 hrs guard gated community in Newport Coast with four bedroom suites and additional half bathroom, community amenities, detached like a single family home with an ocean sunset view in the back yard with spa. Minutes to Crystal Beach Park, other local beaches, Pelican Hill resort, golf course. Upon entering this home notice massive 2 story foyer, recently renovated with brand new kitchen cabinets, counters, stainless appliances, including built in wine cellar in family room, New cabinets and counter for all upstairs bath room. Refinished marble floor, fresh paint, main floor bedroom with en-suite bath, step out the french doors from dinning room and family room enter back yard with spa and spectacular ocean view. semi spiraling stairway with refinished maple hardwood floor through entire of upstairs bedrooms. spacious upstairs bonus room, Relax in the grand master suite on private rear balcony, enjoy the best sunsets and city night lights views. additional community pools, club house, Ridge Park for hiking, outdoor activities and more.