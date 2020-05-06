All apartments in Newport Beach
33 Baycrest Court

Location

33 Baycrest Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A hidden gem of a Newport Beach gated community located a block from the beautiful Back Bay estuary, yet easy to access the 73 freeway. This designer owned property boasts a huge master suite complete with a large walkin closet with organizers and a circular custom bench. The second ensuite bedroom is large enough for a kingsize bed. There is a downstairs bedroom/office with a full bath across the hall. The livingroom and diningroom face a private green space in a quiet corner of the community. There is a spacious inside laudry and an deep two card attached garage with cabinets for plenty of storage. The community recently underwent a renovation and offers gated access and a luxurious pool and spa area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Baycrest Court have any available units?
33 Baycrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 33 Baycrest Court have?
Some of 33 Baycrest Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Baycrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
33 Baycrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Baycrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 33 Baycrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 33 Baycrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 33 Baycrest Court offers parking.
Does 33 Baycrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Baycrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Baycrest Court have a pool?
Yes, 33 Baycrest Court has a pool.
Does 33 Baycrest Court have accessible units?
No, 33 Baycrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Baycrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Baycrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Baycrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Baycrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
