328 Hazel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Get it all with this one of a kind home; breathtaking ocean views and coastal canyon greenery surround this 3,000 square foot property. This three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home boasts impeccable designer finishes, oak wood floors, large dining and living spaces, and a 300 bottle wine cellar. You'll enjoy the multiple balconies and outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and gorgeous sunsets. You are walking distance to world class dining and entertainment, along with Orange County's most pristine beaches. This is a property you have to see in person.