Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:48 PM

328 Hazel Drive

328 Hazel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 Hazel Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Get it all with this one of a kind home; breathtaking ocean views and coastal canyon greenery surround this 3,000 square foot property. This three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home boasts impeccable designer finishes, oak wood floors, large dining and living spaces, and a 300 bottle wine cellar. You'll enjoy the multiple balconies and outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and gorgeous sunsets. You are walking distance to world class dining and entertainment, along with Orange County's most pristine beaches. This is a property you have to see in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Hazel Drive have any available units?
328 Hazel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 328 Hazel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Hazel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Hazel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 328 Hazel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 328 Hazel Drive offer parking?
No, 328 Hazel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 328 Hazel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Hazel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Hazel Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Hazel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Hazel Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Hazel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Hazel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Hazel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Hazel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Hazel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
