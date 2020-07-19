327 Dahlia Pl

Amenities
China Cove: Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhome, Remodeled Kitchen With Bar Top Counter ,Oven, Cook Top,
Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, (AS IS), Pantry, Sky Light, Breakfast Bar, Living Room With Pergo Flooring, Fireplace,
Balcony, Master Bedroom With Ceiling Fan, Built-In Cabinets, Lower Level 2nd Bedroom With Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Walking Distance To China Cove, Beach, Bluffs OverLooking The Ocean, Shops And Restaurants. HUD NO
