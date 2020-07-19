All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

327 Dahlia Pl

327 Dahlia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

327 Dahlia Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
China Cove: Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhome, Remodeled Kitchen With Bar Top Counter ,Oven, Cook Top,
Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, (AS IS), Pantry, Sky Light, Breakfast Bar, Living Room With Pergo Flooring, Fireplace,
Balcony, Master Bedroom With Ceiling Fan, Built-In Cabinets, Lower Level 2nd Bedroom With Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Walking Distance To China Cove, Beach, Bluffs OverLooking The Ocean, Shops And Restaurants. HUD NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Dahlia Pl have any available units?
327 Dahlia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 327 Dahlia Pl have?
Some of 327 Dahlia Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Dahlia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
327 Dahlia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Dahlia Pl pet-friendly?
No, 327 Dahlia Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 327 Dahlia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 327 Dahlia Pl offers parking.
Does 327 Dahlia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Dahlia Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Dahlia Pl have a pool?
No, 327 Dahlia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 327 Dahlia Pl have accessible units?
No, 327 Dahlia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Dahlia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Dahlia Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Dahlia Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Dahlia Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
