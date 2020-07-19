All apartments in Newport Beach
326 Marguerite

326 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located on the ocean side of PCH, close to the beach! Spacious bottom unit with lovely upgrades. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Unit #A. Darling private courtyard with bbq included. Open floorplan consists of a beautiful living room leading into the dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a second bedroom large enough for two beds, full 2nd bathroom, all on the ground floor, no stairs. Beautifully done with wainscoting throughout, lots of sunlight, and very quiet with brand new noise reducing windows. One car attached garage. Great location, close to the beach, in the heart of Corona del Mar village! Pets allowed, please inquire. Tenant to verify square footage if a factor in leasing the property. Also being offered fully furnished for $3,600/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Marguerite have any available units?
326 Marguerite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 326 Marguerite have?
Some of 326 Marguerite's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Marguerite currently offering any rent specials?
326 Marguerite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Marguerite pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Marguerite is pet friendly.
Does 326 Marguerite offer parking?
Yes, 326 Marguerite offers parking.
Does 326 Marguerite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Marguerite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Marguerite have a pool?
No, 326 Marguerite does not have a pool.
Does 326 Marguerite have accessible units?
No, 326 Marguerite does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Marguerite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Marguerite has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Marguerite have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Marguerite does not have units with air conditioning.
