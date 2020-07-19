326 Marguerite

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located on the ocean side of PCH, close to the beach! Spacious bottom unit with lovely upgrades. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Unit #A. Darling private courtyard with bbq included. Open floorplan consists of a beautiful living room leading into the dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a second bedroom large enough for two beds, full 2nd bathroom, all on the ground floor, no stairs. Beautifully done with wainscoting throughout, lots of sunlight, and very quiet with brand new noise reducing windows. One car attached garage. Great location, close to the beach, in the heart of Corona del Mar village! Pets allowed, please inquire. Tenant to verify square footage if a factor in leasing the property. Also being offered fully furnished for $3,600/month.