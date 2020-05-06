All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3205 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3205 Clay Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

3205 Clay Street

3205 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3205 Clay Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location in a beautiful Newport Heights neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home has recently been upgraded. Both bathrooms have newer vanities, sinks, shower doors, mirrors, light fixtures and faucets. The kitchen cabinets have all been recently stained and painted and new handles. Wood laminate flooring throughout. There are two balconies located off of the dining area and the master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious and has vaulted ceilings and mirrored closet doors. The bathroom features a double sink. All of the ceilings have been textured and painted. Large open great room with kitchen, family room and dining room combination. The other two bedrooms have been freshly painted and are located on the first floor and they are connected by a bathroom. Nice backyard area with grass and the front yard is gated and private. Refrigerator, microwave and washer and dryer are included. The full size laundry is located inside. Attached 2 car garage with shelves and a driveway too. Live near the beach and be close to great restaurants and shopping. Gardener, water and trash are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Clay Street have any available units?
3205 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3205 Clay Street have?
Some of 3205 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3205 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 3205 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 3205 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College