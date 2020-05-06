3205 Clay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location in a beautiful Newport Heights neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home has recently been upgraded. Both bathrooms have newer vanities, sinks, shower doors, mirrors, light fixtures and faucets. The kitchen cabinets have all been recently stained and painted and new handles. Wood laminate flooring throughout. There are two balconies located off of the dining area and the master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious and has vaulted ceilings and mirrored closet doors. The bathroom features a double sink. All of the ceilings have been textured and painted. Large open great room with kitchen, family room and dining room combination. The other two bedrooms have been freshly painted and are located on the first floor and they are connected by a bathroom. Nice backyard area with grass and the front yard is gated and private. Refrigerator, microwave and washer and dryer are included. The full size laundry is located inside. Attached 2 car garage with shelves and a driveway too. Live near the beach and be close to great restaurants and shopping. Gardener, water and trash are included in the rent.