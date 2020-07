Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Tradition Single Family Home for lease in exclusive Corona del Mar Flower streets south of

PCH. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Baths, a large game room with fireplace and wet bar. Backyard includes dining and BBQ, 2 car garage, new washer & dryer, new carpet, new painting through out. Spacious Master bedroom with outdoor veranda with peek boo views of Ocean. Formal Dining room, hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Just a few blocks from Big Corona Beach, shopping and restaurants.