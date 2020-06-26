All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 316 Iris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
316 Iris Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

316 Iris Avenue

316 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

316 Iris Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Offered by VALIA Properties: Abundant natural light, graceful living spaces, and custom finishes are the hallmark of the exceptional newly built residence located two blocks from famed Ocean Blvd in Corona del Mar. The best of Village living, in close proximity to local beaches, restaurants and amenities along Pacific Coast Highway, 316 Iris Ave. boasts 4 bedrooms with 4 full and 2 half bathrooms, including a main level suite and second floor office. Contemporary design with clean lines, complimented by soothing tones and warm materials make for a dramatic front elevation and stunning interior. Floor to ceiling walls of glass retract to provide seamless indoor-outdoor living across the great room and multiple patios. Perfectly blended materials and colors evoke comfort and sophistication; solid, wide-plank wood flooring, natural stone counters, custom cabinetry, and designer selected hardware and light fixtures. Complete with an elevator to service all living levels. The gracious rooftop deck replete with covered dining area and open view deck, perfect for daily relaxation or special event entertaining. Every detail has been considered to deliver this remarkable residence to the most discerning buyer. Built by Patterson Custom Homes with architecture by Chris Brandon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Iris Avenue have any available units?
316 Iris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 316 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 316 Iris Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 316 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 316 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 316 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Iris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Iris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Iris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College