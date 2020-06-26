316 Iris Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Offered by VALIA Properties: Abundant natural light, graceful living spaces, and custom finishes are the hallmark of the exceptional newly built residence located two blocks from famed Ocean Blvd in Corona del Mar. The best of Village living, in close proximity to local beaches, restaurants and amenities along Pacific Coast Highway, 316 Iris Ave. boasts 4 bedrooms with 4 full and 2 half bathrooms, including a main level suite and second floor office. Contemporary design with clean lines, complimented by soothing tones and warm materials make for a dramatic front elevation and stunning interior. Floor to ceiling walls of glass retract to provide seamless indoor-outdoor living across the great room and multiple patios. Perfectly blended materials and colors evoke comfort and sophistication; solid, wide-plank wood flooring, natural stone counters, custom cabinetry, and designer selected hardware and light fixtures. Complete with an elevator to service all living levels. The gracious rooftop deck replete with covered dining area and open view deck, perfect for daily relaxation or special event entertaining. Every detail has been considered to deliver this remarkable residence to the most discerning buyer. Built by Patterson Custom Homes with architecture by Chris Brandon.