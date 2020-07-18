All apartments in Newport Beach
3128 Ocean Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3128 Ocean Blvd

3128 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
pool table
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
In the Corona del Mar Village, at the corner of Ocean and Larkspur, sets this rare double lot with a stunning Mediterranean styled home that features a private pool and courtyard, a 3rd story rooftop deck, and expansive elevated semi-private front patio above Ocean Blvd looking over the Newport Harbor Inlet and the world famous 'Wedge" wave water break. This 5 bedroom, 5 en suite bathroom home; also features a massage room with an en suite bathroom, an office, a billiard room, a large wine closet, a theatre room with en suite concessions kitchen/bar and bathroom, plus an attached Casita with a full kitchen (included in bedroom count). The 3 imported hearthstone mantles, reclaimed European wood beams and stair runners, French tile flooring, Venetian chandeliers and plastered walls both inside and out along with the lush green landscaping give this home an authentic European Villa feel. The well-appointed chef's kitchen and flexible floor plan make this a home entertainer's dream. With parking for 5 cars this home is also near renowned restaurants, shopping, business centers, beaches, public and private golf courses, yacht clubs, parks, fishing, and trails for all to enjoy. Once you live on this coveted bluff above Big Corona Beach and witness the pleasure boats, whales, seals, dolphins, the beautiful surroundings and sunsets past this home's Catalina Island view, you will understand and appreciate why the this once in a lifetime beautiful home and location are loved by all

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
3128 Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3128 Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 3128 Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3128 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 3128 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 3128 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3128 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
