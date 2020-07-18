3128 Ocean Blvd

Amenities

In the Corona del Mar Village, at the corner of Ocean and Larkspur, sets this rare double lot with a stunning Mediterranean styled home that features a private pool and courtyard, a 3rd story rooftop deck, and expansive elevated semi-private front patio above Ocean Blvd looking over the Newport Harbor Inlet and the world famous 'Wedge" wave water break. This 5 bedroom, 5 en suite bathroom home; also features a massage room with an en suite bathroom, an office, a billiard room, a large wine closet, a theatre room with en suite concessions kitchen/bar and bathroom, plus an attached Casita with a full kitchen (included in bedroom count). The 3 imported hearthstone mantles, reclaimed European wood beams and stair runners, French tile flooring, Venetian chandeliers and plastered walls both inside and out along with the lush green landscaping give this home an authentic European Villa feel. The well-appointed chef's kitchen and flexible floor plan make this a home entertainer's dream. With parking for 5 cars this home is also near renowned restaurants, shopping, business centers, beaches, public and private golf courses, yacht clubs, parks, fishing, and trails for all to enjoy. Once you live on this coveted bluff above Big Corona Beach and witness the pleasure boats, whales, seals, dolphins, the beautiful surroundings and sunsets past this home's Catalina Island view, you will understand and appreciate why the this once in a lifetime beautiful home and location are loved by all