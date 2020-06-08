3101 Third Ave

Amenities

Charming one-story, ground-level Cottage in CdM. Completely rebuilt in 2009. Cozy two-bedroom, one bath with one-car garage. Brick fireplace, large private patio, beautiful kitchen and bath, vinyl windows, Sola tube skylights, French doors, shutters. Ground-level entry on Third Ave. Only attached at garage. Laundry in garage with basin. Additional loft storage in garage. Walk to beach and shopping - close to central Cdm via Jasmine. Available in early March. No showings until late February. Do not disturb tenant.