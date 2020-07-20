All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

310 Narcissus

310 Narcissus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
310 Narcissus Available 08/01/20 Single Family Beach Cottage Oceanside of PCH - Location, Location! This 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located just one block to Ocean Blvd, where you will find the most spectacular views and breath taking sunsets along the entire California coast.

The home has a spacious open floor plan with mid-century modern details throughout. New laminate flooring has been added to the living space and kitchen and the home has fresh paint throughout.
Private patio in the rear along with a two car garage. No where in the village you will find such a unique single family home.

(RLNE4800634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Narcissus have any available units?
310 Narcissus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 310 Narcissus currently offering any rent specials?
310 Narcissus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Narcissus pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Narcissus is pet friendly.
Does 310 Narcissus offer parking?
Yes, 310 Narcissus offers parking.
Does 310 Narcissus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Narcissus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Narcissus have a pool?
No, 310 Narcissus does not have a pool.
Does 310 Narcissus have accessible units?
No, 310 Narcissus does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Narcissus have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Narcissus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Narcissus have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Narcissus does not have units with air conditioning.
