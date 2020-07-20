Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

310 Narcissus Available 08/01/20 Single Family Beach Cottage Oceanside of PCH - Location, Location! This 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located just one block to Ocean Blvd, where you will find the most spectacular views and breath taking sunsets along the entire California coast.



The home has a spacious open floor plan with mid-century modern details throughout. New laminate flooring has been added to the living space and kitchen and the home has fresh paint throughout.

Private patio in the rear along with a two car garage. No where in the village you will find such a unique single family home.



