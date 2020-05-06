All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
3075 Corte Marin
3075 Corte Marin

3075 Corte Marin · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Corte Marin, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Resort style living in lushly landscaped Newport Canyon, a small quiet family-friendly guard-gated community near the intersection of Jamboree and University in Newport Beach. Close to everything: back bay trails, beaches, Fashion Island, airport, freeways, Bonita Creek Park, and UCI. Beautiful spanish-style 3 bdr 2.5 bath house plus office, with 2 car garage and 2 car parking in driveway. High vaulted ceiling in Living Room, dry bar, walk-in Pantry, breakfast nook, granite kitchen counters. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling, and his and her closets. Laundry room. Separate downstairs office for two people. Custom closets in bedrooms. Lots of windows and natural light. Fireplaces in living room and den. Washer Dryer hookups. Whole-house water softener and kitchen water filter, Central heat and AC, alarm, wine refrigerator, BBQ grill, and dishwasher. Automatic sprinklers and patio lights. Walk to community pool and jacuzzi. Monthly HOA dues and landscaping services are included. Newport school district. We are refinishing the wood floors downstairs and painting all the walls. . Lease now and get your choice of colors. Will be available for move-in on 11/1/19. You may contact the landlord directly by email: cortemarin at HeardProperties dot com. Landlord, Corte Marin LLC, is owned by Joshua Heard, a California licensed Real Estate Agent, BRE license 02033539.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Corte Marin have any available units?
3075 Corte Marin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3075 Corte Marin have?
Some of 3075 Corte Marin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Corte Marin currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Corte Marin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Corte Marin pet-friendly?
No, 3075 Corte Marin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3075 Corte Marin offer parking?
Yes, 3075 Corte Marin offers parking.
Does 3075 Corte Marin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 Corte Marin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Corte Marin have a pool?
Yes, 3075 Corte Marin has a pool.
Does 3075 Corte Marin have accessible units?
No, 3075 Corte Marin does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Corte Marin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3075 Corte Marin has units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 Corte Marin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3075 Corte Marin has units with air conditioning.

