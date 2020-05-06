3075 Corte Marin

Amenities

Resort style living in lushly landscaped Newport Canyon, a small quiet family-friendly guard-gated community near the intersection of Jamboree and University in Newport Beach. Close to everything: back bay trails, beaches, Fashion Island, airport, freeways, Bonita Creek Park, and UCI. Beautiful spanish-style 3 bdr 2.5 bath house plus office, with 2 car garage and 2 car parking in driveway. High vaulted ceiling in Living Room, dry bar, walk-in Pantry, breakfast nook, granite kitchen counters. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling, and his and her closets. Laundry room. Separate downstairs office for two people. Custom closets in bedrooms. Lots of windows and natural light. Fireplaces in living room and den. Washer Dryer hookups. Whole-house water softener and kitchen water filter, Central heat and AC, alarm, wine refrigerator, BBQ grill, and dishwasher. Automatic sprinklers and patio lights. Walk to community pool and jacuzzi. Monthly HOA dues and landscaping services are included. Newport school district. We are refinishing the wood floors downstairs and painting all the walls. . Lease now and get your choice of colors. Will be available for move-in on 11/1/19. You may contact the landlord directly by email: cortemarin at HeardProperties dot com. Landlord, Corte Marin LLC, is owned by Joshua Heard, a California licensed Real Estate Agent, BRE license 02033539.