3067 Corte Portofino

Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining. Upon entry, you will be greeted with Cathedral vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and French doors leading to your private, lavishly landscaped back patio. Kitchen comes equipped with double oven, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, tile counter tops, and butcher block top island. The family room has a custom built in entertainment center as well as additional fireplace. The ground floor is complete with one bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a 3 car garage which offers 220 volt outlets. The grand master bedroom offers a third fireplace, massive walk in closet with built in organizers, and attached master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. This breathtaking residence is located in the guard-gated community of Newport Canyon and is only moments away from everything Newport has to offer while being secluded enough to be your haven for relaxation.



Small pets allowed with $500 additional deposit. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949-631-7777.



