Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3067 Corte Portofino

3067 Corte Portofino · (949) 631-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3067 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3067 Corte Portofino · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining. Upon entry, you will be greeted with Cathedral vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and French doors leading to your private, lavishly landscaped back patio. Kitchen comes equipped with double oven, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, tile counter tops, and butcher block top island. The family room has a custom built in entertainment center as well as additional fireplace. The ground floor is complete with one bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a 3 car garage which offers 220 volt outlets. The grand master bedroom offers a third fireplace, massive walk in closet with built in organizers, and attached master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. This breathtaking residence is located in the guard-gated community of Newport Canyon and is only moments away from everything Newport has to offer while being secluded enough to be your haven for relaxation.

Small pets allowed with $500 additional deposit. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949-631-7777.

www.tcgrentals.com
BRE:01968681

(RLNE4474053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Corte Portofino have any available units?
3067 Corte Portofino has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3067 Corte Portofino have?
Some of 3067 Corte Portofino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Corte Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Corte Portofino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Corte Portofino pet-friendly?
Yes, 3067 Corte Portofino is pet friendly.
Does 3067 Corte Portofino offer parking?
Yes, 3067 Corte Portofino does offer parking.
Does 3067 Corte Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3067 Corte Portofino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Corte Portofino have a pool?
No, 3067 Corte Portofino does not have a pool.
Does 3067 Corte Portofino have accessible units?
No, 3067 Corte Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Corte Portofino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 Corte Portofino has units with dishwashers.
Does 3067 Corte Portofino have units with air conditioning?
No, 3067 Corte Portofino does not have units with air conditioning.
