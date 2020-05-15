All apartments in Newport Beach
305 Marigold Avenue
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

305 Marigold Avenue

305 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 Marigold Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Picturesque Cape Cod beauty in the heart of Corona Del Mar Village and only a block from Big Corona Beach! Absolutely pristine with neutral tones, wood tile flooring, crown molding, custom wrought iron staircase, gourmet granite kitchen with built-in Sub-Zero and private outdoor dining patio. The master suite is complete with fireplace and large soaking tub, walk-in closet and gorgeous ocean views! Spacious secondary bedrooms and living spaces provide ample space in this heart of the village location. The lush front patio, outdoor spa, and roof top deck are perfect for entertaining or enjoying the amazing sunsets and the attached 2 car garage complete this ideal property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Marigold Avenue have any available units?
305 Marigold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 305 Marigold Avenue have?
Some of 305 Marigold Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Marigold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Marigold Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Marigold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Marigold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 305 Marigold Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 305 Marigold Avenue offers parking.
Does 305 Marigold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Marigold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Marigold Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Marigold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Marigold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Marigold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Marigold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Marigold Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Marigold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Marigold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
