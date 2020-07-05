All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

304 East Oceanfront

304 E Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

304 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*Fully Furnished*

Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Balboa pier. This is a two story home with views on the ocean and a spacious patio. There are 3 bedrooms - master bedroom has a King size bed, and the additional rooms each have queens. Each bedroom has their own bathroom, as well as a half bathroom on the main level. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a laundry room and a garage that fits 2 vehicles.

*Prices vary depending on month & are subject to availability*

April & May $15,000
June $22,500
July $30,000
An additional $450 for cleaning and linens

*Photos are slightly different as they were taken while it was staged*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 East Oceanfront have any available units?
304 East Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 304 East Oceanfront have?
Some of 304 East Oceanfront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 East Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
304 East Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 East Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 304 East Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 304 East Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 304 East Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 304 East Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 East Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 East Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 304 East Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 304 East Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 304 East Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 304 East Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 East Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 East Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 East Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

