304 East Oceanfront

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage internet access furnished

*Fully Furnished*



Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Balboa pier. This is a two story home with views on the ocean and a spacious patio. There are 3 bedrooms - master bedroom has a King size bed, and the additional rooms each have queens. Each bedroom has their own bathroom, as well as a half bathroom on the main level. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a laundry room and a garage that fits 2 vehicles.



*Prices vary depending on month & are subject to availability*



April & May $15,000

June $22,500

July $30,000

An additional $450 for cleaning and linens



*Photos are slightly different as they were taken while it was staged*

Contact us to schedule a showing.