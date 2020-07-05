304 East Oceanfront

Amenities
*Fully Furnished*
Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Balboa pier. This is a two story home with views on the ocean and a spacious patio. There are 3 bedrooms - master bedroom has a King size bed, and the additional rooms each have queens. Each bedroom has their own bathroom, as well as a half bathroom on the main level. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a laundry room and a garage that fits 2 vehicles.
*Prices vary depending on month & are subject to availability*
April & May $15,000
June $22,500
July $30,000
An additional $450 for cleaning and linens
*Photos are slightly different as they were taken while it was staged*
Contact us to schedule a showing.