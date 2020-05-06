All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 302 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
302 Columbia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Columbia Street

302 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 Columbia Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this gorgeous townhouse in turnkey condition! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a large remodeled gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, wine closet, double oven, and a security system. The living room has custom cabinets, beautiful fireplace & ceiling speakers for surround sound. 3 large patios for entertaining & relaxation add to your enjoyment of the home. Quiet southwest facing location on the greenbelt w/slight ocean views & amazing sunsets. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and a large park in front overlooking the ocean. This is a wonderful opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Columbia Street have any available units?
302 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 302 Columbia Street have?
Some of 302 Columbia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 302 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 302 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Columbia Street have a pool?
Yes, 302 Columbia Street has a pool.
Does 302 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 302 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Columbia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College