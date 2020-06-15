302 35th Street

Amenities

Newport Beach is a highly desirable spot in Sunny California! This pristine Beach Cottage is close to all the highlights of the very trendy area of the Upper Peninsula, best of all it is only a 2 block walk to one of the best beach in Newport. Close to the newly renovated Lido Village, restaurants, and shops. This lovely upper unit is situated over the tandem garage, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a separate loft/living area. The upper unit is light and bright with lots of windows and recessed lighting. The newer kitchen and baths offer granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Baths have tumbled marble floors. Flooring for the living areas of the unit is laminate or wood. The interior is bright and open with cathedral-vaulted ceilings. Most rooms have Ceiling Fans. Additional features include a laundry facility in the garage. With many new and trendy restaurants nearby this property is not to be missed.