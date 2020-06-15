All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 302 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
302 35th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

302 35th Street

302 35th Street · (949) 412-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 35th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newport Beach is a highly desirable spot in Sunny California! This pristine Beach Cottage is close to all the highlights of the very trendy area of the Upper Peninsula, best of all it is only a 2 block walk to one of the best beach in Newport. Close to the newly renovated Lido Village, restaurants, and shops. This lovely upper unit is situated over the tandem garage, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a separate loft/living area. The upper unit is light and bright with lots of windows and recessed lighting. The newer kitchen and baths offer granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Baths have tumbled marble floors. Flooring for the living areas of the unit is laminate or wood. The interior is bright and open with cathedral-vaulted ceilings. Most rooms have Ceiling Fans. Additional features include a laundry facility in the garage. With many new and trendy restaurants nearby this property is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 35th Street have any available units?
302 35th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 35th Street have?
Some of 302 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 302 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 35th Street does offer parking.
Does 302 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 35th Street have a pool?
No, 302 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 302 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 302 35th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity