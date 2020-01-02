All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3012 Corte Hermosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3012 Corte Hermosa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

3012 Corte Hermosa

3012 Corte Hermosa · (949) 326-3392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3012 Corte Hermosa, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,888

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Napoli Model in sought-after, family-oriented Newport Canyon family neighborhood. Features include main level Master suite, new maple hardwood floors, shutters, high ceilings, spacious yard, private spa with waterfall, and much more. 24-Hour guarded community with pool, spa and lush landscape. Centrally located with numerous parks nearby. Coffee shops, Back Bay and the post office are walking distance. Minutes to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, food stores, and much more! Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included. Home features attractive landscaping, marble fireplace, all maple hardwood-flooring, wide staircase and a downstairs master suite with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light and gorgeous high ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, cabinets have been upgraded. Home has an Oversized two-car garage. Located in a serene and upscale Newport Beach community with terrific blue-ribbon schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Corte Hermosa have any available units?
3012 Corte Hermosa has a unit available for $4,888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3012 Corte Hermosa have?
Some of 3012 Corte Hermosa's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Corte Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Corte Hermosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Corte Hermosa pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Corte Hermosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3012 Corte Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Corte Hermosa does offer parking.
Does 3012 Corte Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Corte Hermosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Corte Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 3012 Corte Hermosa has a pool.
Does 3012 Corte Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 3012 Corte Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Corte Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Corte Hermosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Corte Hermosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Corte Hermosa does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3012 Corte Hermosa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity