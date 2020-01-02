3012 Corte Hermosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Napoli Model in sought-after, family-oriented Newport Canyon family neighborhood. Features include main level Master suite, new maple hardwood floors, shutters, high ceilings, spacious yard, private spa with waterfall, and much more. 24-Hour guarded community with pool, spa and lush landscape. Centrally located with numerous parks nearby. Coffee shops, Back Bay and the post office are walking distance. Minutes to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, food stores, and much more! Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included. Home features attractive landscaping, marble fireplace, all maple hardwood-flooring, wide staircase and a downstairs master suite with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light and gorgeous high ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, cabinets have been upgraded. Home has an Oversized two-car garage. Located in a serene and upscale Newport Beach community with terrific blue-ribbon schools!