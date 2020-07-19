301 32nd Street, B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful Newport Beach Peninsula 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Newport Beach Peninsula Upstairs 2 Bed 1 Bath on 12 Month Lease. Located in the heart of the Peninsula within 2 blocks to the beach, as well as within walking distance to all of the finest restaurants, shops, and bars the peninsula has to offer, this location can't get much better. Walk across the street, and you are at the grocery store. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom has vaulted ceilings throughout the living room area, which also opens up into the kitchen for an open feel. There is a large deck just off of the living area that is great for soaking in the sun. Kitchen includes Formica countertops, refrigerator, microwave, gas range, and dishwasher. The bathroom has been updated with custom vanity with granite countertop and custom tiled stand up shower. There is a shared washer dryer in a washer dryer room downstairs. This property comes with one covered carport spot for parking. Tenant to pay for all utilities for the property. Tenant to carry renters insurance for the property. Please call 949-293-8543 with any questions or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3289729)