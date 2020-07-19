All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

301 32nd Street, B

301 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 32nd Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Wonderful Newport Beach Peninsula 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Newport Beach Peninsula Upstairs 2 Bed 1 Bath on 12 Month Lease. Located in the heart of the Peninsula within 2 blocks to the beach, as well as within walking distance to all of the finest restaurants, shops, and bars the peninsula has to offer, this location can't get much better. Walk across the street, and you are at the grocery store. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom has vaulted ceilings throughout the living room area, which also opens up into the kitchen for an open feel. There is a large deck just off of the living area that is great for soaking in the sun. Kitchen includes Formica countertops, refrigerator, microwave, gas range, and dishwasher. The bathroom has been updated with custom vanity with granite countertop and custom tiled stand up shower. There is a shared washer dryer in a washer dryer room downstairs. This property comes with one covered carport spot for parking. Tenant to pay for all utilities for the property. Tenant to carry renters insurance for the property. Please call 949-293-8543 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3289729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 32nd Street, B have any available units?
301 32nd Street, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 301 32nd Street, B have?
Some of 301 32nd Street, B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 32nd Street, B currently offering any rent specials?
301 32nd Street, B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 32nd Street, B pet-friendly?
No, 301 32nd Street, B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 301 32nd Street, B offer parking?
Yes, 301 32nd Street, B offers parking.
Does 301 32nd Street, B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 32nd Street, B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 32nd Street, B have a pool?
No, 301 32nd Street, B does not have a pool.
Does 301 32nd Street, B have accessible units?
No, 301 32nd Street, B does not have accessible units.
Does 301 32nd Street, B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 32nd Street, B has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 32nd Street, B have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 32nd Street, B does not have units with air conditioning.
