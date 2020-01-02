All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM

2601 Bunya Street

2601 Bunya Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Bunya Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The home is situated in a delightful neighborhood located near two world class shopping centers, the OC airport, blue ribbon schools, churches, beaches and sports activities of all kinds. The home is located on a quiet single loaded street sitting on a large 10,0000 sq. ft. lot with a massive front and back yard for play and entertainment. Inside is an entertainment paradise with five connected yet separate entertainment zones including a bar/office, large family room with giant fireplace, a classic living room with 2 - 8 ft wide windows looking out over the back bay, an expansive kitchen with lots of storage cabinets and a dining area for up to 12 people. Upstairs is a master suite and 2 bedrooms with a full bath. The first floor hosts a guest bedroom, guest bathroom and a laundry room with storage cabinets. The side yards have ample width for additional storage and planting of gardens of any type. The large lot also offers the buyer the possibilities of major expansion on all sides of the current home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Bunya Street have any available units?
2601 Bunya Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2601 Bunya Street have?
Some of 2601 Bunya Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Bunya Street currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Bunya Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Bunya Street pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Bunya Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2601 Bunya Street offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Bunya Street offers parking.
Does 2601 Bunya Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Bunya Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Bunya Street have a pool?
No, 2601 Bunya Street does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Bunya Street have accessible units?
No, 2601 Bunya Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Bunya Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Bunya Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Bunya Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Bunya Street does not have units with air conditioning.
