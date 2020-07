250 Via Lido Soud

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

ENJOY THE LIDO LIFESTYLE ON THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL INSPIRED RESIDENCE BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND WELL LOCATED ON A CORNER PARCEL WITH SOUTH FACING EXPOSURE. AN INVITING FIRST FLOOR BOASTING A GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, THE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, KITCHEN AID APPLIANCES, SUB-ZERO REFRIGERATOR, CUSTOM CABINETRY AND DISTRESSED OAK FLOORS THROUGHOUT. A DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM SUITE AND A LAUNDRY ROOM COMPLETES THE FIRST FLOOR. ON THE SECOND FLOOR THE MASTER SUITE OFFERS WALK IN CLOSETS AND A GREATLY RENOVATED MASTER BATHROOM. THERE ARE THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND A WONDERFUL UNCOVERED DECK. OTHER NOTEWORTHY FEATURES INCLUDE A PRIVATE PATIO, A LARGE TWO-CAR GARAGE WITH AMPLE STORAGE AND SECURITY SYSTEM. ENJOY LIDO ISLE'S GREAT AMENITIES, CLUBHOUSE WITH PRIVATE BEACH AND YACHT CLUB, TENNIS COURTS, CHILDREN PLAYGROUNDS AND BAY FRONT PARKS. JUST A FEW BLOCKS AWAY THE NEWLY RENOVATED LIVE MARINA VILLAGE, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. CLOSE BY ALSO THE NEW LIDO HOUSE HOTEL AND CANNERY VILLAGE.