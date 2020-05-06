25 Auvergne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This beautifully upgraded and sophisticated condo is located in the highly sought after community of The Summit. The largest floor plan in the tract features 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, 1 full bed and bath conveniently located downstairs. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, well-appointed kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining, gorgeous custom wrought iron staircase with solid one piece stone steps. Large master suite/w balcony and luxurious master bath. Extensively upgraded w/travertine flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, custom blinds, stone fireplace and more. All baths lavishly appointed with travertine and tumbled stone, both master bedrooms have a large walk-in closets. Large wrap-around private patio is beautifully landscaped with stone and gorgeous fountain. Garage has epoxy flooring and plenty of built-in storage. Just steps to the pool and guest parking. Community features pool, spa, walking trails and private parks and amenities. Close to Newport Coast Elementary, Pelican Hill Resort, Crystal Cove, Shopping, dining, toll road, Fashion Island, beaches and more. Sure to please your clients.