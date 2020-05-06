All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:50 PM

25 Auvergne

25 Auvergne · No Longer Available
Location

25 Auvergne, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This beautifully upgraded and sophisticated condo is located in the highly sought after community of The Summit. The largest floor plan in the tract features 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, 1 full bed and bath conveniently located downstairs. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, well-appointed kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining, gorgeous custom wrought iron staircase with solid one piece stone steps. Large master suite/w balcony and luxurious master bath. Extensively upgraded w/travertine flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, custom blinds, stone fireplace and more. All baths lavishly appointed with travertine and tumbled stone, both master bedrooms have a large walk-in closets. Large wrap-around private patio is beautifully landscaped with stone and gorgeous fountain. Garage has epoxy flooring and plenty of built-in storage. Just steps to the pool and guest parking. Community features pool, spa, walking trails and private parks and amenities. Close to Newport Coast Elementary, Pelican Hill Resort, Crystal Cove, Shopping, dining, toll road, Fashion Island, beaches and more. Sure to please your clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Auvergne have any available units?
25 Auvergne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 25 Auvergne have?
Some of 25 Auvergne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Auvergne currently offering any rent specials?
25 Auvergne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Auvergne pet-friendly?
No, 25 Auvergne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 25 Auvergne offer parking?
Yes, 25 Auvergne offers parking.
Does 25 Auvergne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Auvergne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Auvergne have a pool?
Yes, 25 Auvergne has a pool.
Does 25 Auvergne have accessible units?
No, 25 Auvergne does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Auvergne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Auvergne has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Auvergne have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Auvergne does not have units with air conditioning.
