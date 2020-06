24 Coventry

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FABULOUS PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN AND CITY LIGHT VIEW within the exclusive guard gated community of Harbor Ridge.



PREMIUM PRIVATE LOCATION. VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH SKYLIGHT. NEUTRAL DECORE. FRESH PAINT AND NEW FLOORING. 2 OVER SIZED GARAGE. 24 hr GATE GUARD PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY WITH 4 POOLS AND SPAS, 3 TENNIS COURTS

AND 3 GATES.WALKING DISTANCE TO ONE OF THE POOLS. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED.



Close to Shops, and amenities and 73 Freeway ...



There is an "electric car charger" in the garage as well ....