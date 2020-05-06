All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 24 Atoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
24 Atoll Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:10 AM

24 Atoll Drive

24 Atoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

24 Atoll Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
SINGLE LEVEL - SIX MONTH LEASE - FULLY FURNISHED - ON COMMUNITY GREENBELT WITH SOME OCEAN VIEWS. Absolutely enchanting two bedroom / two bath home located in a prestigious gate guarded enclave in the heart of Corona del Mar. Gourmet kitchen with Island open to the formal dining room. Stunning master bedroom and bath with greenbelt and ocean views. Guest bedroom has a private patio. Living room, family room and master bedroom look out over the greenbelt and community walking paths enhanced by serene ocean views. Jasmine Creek offers resort amenities year round:
Tennis, pools, spas, clubhouse and miles of greenbelt and walking paths.
Corona del Mar beaches, Inspiration Point, Fine dining, Rogers Gardens, Gelsons Market, Quaint Corona del Mar village shopping, famed Fashion Island shopping mall, freeways and John Wayne airport are all near by.
Experience privacy and security inside the guard gates while being able to enjoy the hustle, bustle of this quaint resort town.
Home is being offered fully furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Atoll Drive have any available units?
24 Atoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 24 Atoll Drive have?
Some of 24 Atoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Atoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Atoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Atoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Atoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 24 Atoll Drive offer parking?
No, 24 Atoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24 Atoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Atoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Atoll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24 Atoll Drive has a pool.
Does 24 Atoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Atoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Atoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Atoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Atoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Atoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College