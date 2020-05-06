24 Atoll Drive

Amenities

SINGLE LEVEL - SIX MONTH LEASE - FULLY FURNISHED - ON COMMUNITY GREENBELT WITH SOME OCEAN VIEWS. Absolutely enchanting two bedroom / two bath home located in a prestigious gate guarded enclave in the heart of Corona del Mar. Gourmet kitchen with Island open to the formal dining room. Stunning master bedroom and bath with greenbelt and ocean views. Guest bedroom has a private patio. Living room, family room and master bedroom look out over the greenbelt and community walking paths enhanced by serene ocean views. Jasmine Creek offers resort amenities year round:

Tennis, pools, spas, clubhouse and miles of greenbelt and walking paths.

Corona del Mar beaches, Inspiration Point, Fine dining, Rogers Gardens, Gelsons Market, Quaint Corona del Mar village shopping, famed Fashion Island shopping mall, freeways and John Wayne airport are all near by.

Experience privacy and security inside the guard gates while being able to enjoy the hustle, bustle of this quaint resort town.

Home is being offered fully furnished