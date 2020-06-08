235 Poinsettia Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located on the prestigious 200 block of Corona Del Mar lies this classic European –inspired estate outfitted by a high level of elegance and modern touches. Completely reimagined and updated by current owners the freshly painted exterior and interior provide the perfect highlighted flair. Cleaver design and spectacular attention to detail throughout prove nothing was overlooked including the 4 bedrooms and 3 and 1half stone baths this gorgeous home has to offer. You will notice newly introduced upgrades draped by exposed hand hewn wood beams, hard wood oak flooring, and antique pavers. Upon entry is a mesmerizing great room with high ceilings leading you to an open deck perfect for comfortably entertaining guest, family, friends, or to simply cozy up. Opposite the great is an open living room and masterfully crafted kitchen equipped with thermador appliances, quarts counter tops, and exquisite lighting. Upstairs you’ll arrive at the master suite complete with fire place, walk in closet, luxurious bathroom, and romantic balcony. Just down the hall are two gorgeous guest bedrooms parallel to a fully equipped laundry room. At the end of the hall you will find yourself at the perfect home office that not only provides for tranquility and solitude but as a bonus happens to be connected to a spacious deck that truly fills you with a refreshing ambience. This unique and stunning home; accompanied by its iconic location, personifies what the Corona Del Mar lifestyle is all about.