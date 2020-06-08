All apartments in Newport Beach
235 Poinsettia Ave.

235 Poinsettia Avenue · (949) 734-6503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on the prestigious 200 block of Corona Del Mar lies this classic European –inspired estate outfitted by a high level of elegance and modern touches. Completely reimagined and updated by current owners the freshly painted exterior and interior provide the perfect highlighted flair. Cleaver design and spectacular attention to detail throughout prove nothing was overlooked including the 4 bedrooms and 3 and 1half stone baths this gorgeous home has to offer. You will notice newly introduced upgrades draped by exposed hand hewn wood beams, hard wood oak flooring, and antique pavers. Upon entry is a mesmerizing great room with high ceilings leading you to an open deck perfect for comfortably entertaining guest, family, friends, or to simply cozy up. Opposite the great is an open living room and masterfully crafted kitchen equipped with thermador appliances, quarts counter tops, and exquisite lighting. Upstairs you’ll arrive at the master suite complete with fire place, walk in closet, luxurious bathroom, and romantic balcony. Just down the hall are two gorgeous guest bedrooms parallel to a fully equipped laundry room. At the end of the hall you will find yourself at the perfect home office that not only provides for tranquility and solitude but as a bonus happens to be connected to a spacious deck that truly fills you with a refreshing ambience. This unique and stunning home; accompanied by its iconic location, personifies what the Corona Del Mar lifestyle is all about.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have any available units?
235 Poinsettia Ave. has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have?
Some of 235 Poinsettia Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Poinsettia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
235 Poinsettia Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Poinsettia Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 235 Poinsettia Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 235 Poinsettia Ave. does offer parking.
Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Poinsettia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have a pool?
No, 235 Poinsettia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 235 Poinsettia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Poinsettia Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Poinsettia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Poinsettia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
