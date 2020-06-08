All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
232 Evening Canyon Road
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

232 Evening Canyon Road

232 Evening Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

232 Evening Canyon Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Shorecliffs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Shore Cliffs California Ranch style home is a great ocean view executive rental. The home features a large living room with a fireplace, a large island kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, a family room with a fireplace and beamed ceilings, a private upstairs master suite, three additional bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, a large deck with a Jacuzzi and a spacious backyard. Shorecliffs is one of Corona del Mar's most coveted neighborhoods with its private beach and easy Village access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Evening Canyon Road have any available units?
232 Evening Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 232 Evening Canyon Road have?
Some of 232 Evening Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Evening Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
232 Evening Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Evening Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 232 Evening Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 232 Evening Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 232 Evening Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 232 Evening Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Evening Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Evening Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 232 Evening Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 232 Evening Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 232 Evening Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Evening Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Evening Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Evening Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Evening Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
