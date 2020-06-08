232 Evening Canyon Road

Amenities

This Shore Cliffs California Ranch style home is a great ocean view executive rental. The home features a large living room with a fireplace, a large island kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, a family room with a fireplace and beamed ceilings, a private upstairs master suite, three additional bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, a large deck with a Jacuzzi and a spacious backyard. Shorecliffs is one of Corona del Mar's most coveted neighborhoods with its private beach and easy Village access.