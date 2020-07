230 LILLE LANE 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL JUNIOR ONE BEDROOM WITH VIEW OF POOL. NICE SIZE BEDROOM SEPERATED BY A WALL FROM KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM.

LIGHT AND BRIGHT. FULL KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR, MIRCO WAVE, OVEN, DISHWASHER AND TRASH COMPACTOR. FULL BATHROOM WITH LARGE BATH TUB COMBO SHOWER. WASHER DRYER ALSO INCLUDED WITH AIR CONDITIONING. ONE PARKING IN GARAGE WITH STORAGE. FULL AMENITIES INCLUDE TWO POOLS, TWO JACUZZI'S, STATE OF THE ART GYM WITH CLUBHOUSE AND TWO TENNIS COURTS. TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH FOR BIKING AND WALKING. FIVE MINUTES TO ALL FINE DINNING, FASHION ISLAND, HUNTINGTON BEACH, LIDO ISLAND AND FREEWAY. LOCATION, LOCATION.

CORNER UNIT NICE AND QUIET.