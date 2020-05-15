All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
23 San Sovino
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

23 San Sovino

23 San Sovino · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

23 San Sovino, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
hot tub
This highly upgraded turnkey home is situated behind the gates of the coastal community of Ziani in Newport Coast. This floor plan offers three bedrooms all located on the second level with ensuite bathrooms. The spacious master suite offers a spa influenced bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The second floor opens to a rooftop deck for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining your guests. The cozy family room and dining room are perfect for everyday living and entertaining. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and upgraded appliances. The gated community of Ziani offers 9+ acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, hammock retreats, putting greens, resort style pool with cabanas, anchored by a fully equipped entertainment facility, botanical gardens and outdoor fireplace area. 5*****OC Riviera living at it’s best!!! You will be sure to enjoy the convenient location near world class shopping, entertainment, dining, hiking, bike trails, and beaches. Welcome home to Ziani!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 San Sovino have any available units?
23 San Sovino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 23 San Sovino have?
Some of 23 San Sovino's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 San Sovino currently offering any rent specials?
23 San Sovino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 San Sovino pet-friendly?
No, 23 San Sovino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 23 San Sovino offer parking?
No, 23 San Sovino does not offer parking.
Does 23 San Sovino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 San Sovino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 San Sovino have a pool?
Yes, 23 San Sovino has a pool.
Does 23 San Sovino have accessible units?
No, 23 San Sovino does not have accessible units.
Does 23 San Sovino have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 San Sovino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 San Sovino have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 San Sovino does not have units with air conditioning.

