23 San Sovino

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool

This highly upgraded turnkey home is situated behind the gates of the coastal community of Ziani in Newport Coast. This floor plan offers three bedrooms all located on the second level with ensuite bathrooms. The spacious master suite offers a spa influenced bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The second floor opens to a rooftop deck for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining your guests. The cozy family room and dining room are perfect for everyday living and entertaining. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and upgraded appliances. The gated community of Ziani offers 9+ acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, hammock retreats, putting greens, resort style pool with cabanas, anchored by a fully equipped entertainment facility, botanical gardens and outdoor fireplace area. 5*****OC Riviera living at it’s best!!! You will be sure to enjoy the convenient location near world class shopping, entertainment, dining, hiking, bike trails, and beaches. Welcome home to Ziani!