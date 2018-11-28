227 Apolena Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to Balboa Island! This beautiful bungalow is located in the affluent Balboa neighborhood in Newport Beach. The main street is lined with quaint cafes, unique shopping boutiques, and gourmet dining. Theme parks, world-class shopping, golf, and many more Southern California excursions are just minutes away. Gorgeous beaches and Newport Harbor waterways are surrounding this vintage bungalow. The home is fully furnished and equipped for a month's stay or a year. The 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, living room, and outdoor patio area is designed to comfortably accommodate and sleep 9 guests. This is a unique opportunity to live in this exclusive Newport Beach neighborhood. Lease terms, seasonal monthly rates are available for negotiation. Summer rate is $10,000/month. (June-July-Aug.) CURRENTLY LEASED TO SEPT. 18, 2020

Contact Shannon Brown to schedule a private showing at (949) 584-1689 - Email: Lifestylebythesea@cox.net