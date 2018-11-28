All apartments in Newport Beach
227 Apolena Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

227 Apolena Avenue

227 Apolena Avenue · (949) 584-1689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Apolena Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Welcome to Balboa Island! This beautiful bungalow is located in the affluent Balboa neighborhood in Newport Beach. The main street is lined with quaint cafes, unique shopping boutiques, and gourmet dining. Theme parks, world-class shopping, golf, and many more Southern California excursions are just minutes away. Gorgeous beaches and Newport Harbor waterways are surrounding this vintage bungalow. The home is fully furnished and equipped for a month's stay or a year. The 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, living room, and outdoor patio area is designed to comfortably accommodate and sleep 9 guests. This is a unique opportunity to live in this exclusive Newport Beach neighborhood. Lease terms, seasonal monthly rates are available for negotiation. Summer rate is $10,000/month. (June-July-Aug.) CURRENTLY LEASED TO SEPT. 18, 2020
Contact Shannon Brown to schedule a private showing at (949) 584-1689 - Email: Lifestylebythesea@cox.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Apolena Avenue have any available units?
227 Apolena Avenue has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 227 Apolena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Apolena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Apolena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 227 Apolena Avenue offer parking?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 227 Apolena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Apolena Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 Apolena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Apolena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Apolena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Apolena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
