226 Garnet Ave

Private 1 Bed/1 Bath Home on Balboa Island Available for Lease - Fully Furnished! - This free standing 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is ready for you to call it home! Located on the beautiful and peaceful Balboa Island in Newport Beach, this property comes fully equipped with everything you could need including a queen size bed, TV, couch, coffee table, refrigerator, and all kitchen supplies. The unit has been furnished in new eclectic style mixing 70s and contemporary designs. This home gets plenty of natural light and features ample amount of storage. Nothing beats being able to walk out the door and explore everything that Balboa Island has to offer. All utilities paid for by tenant, excluding water and trash. Garage space not included. Street parking only. Laundry (2 blocks away) on Agate near Balboa Island Ferry.



We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.

Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).

Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



