All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 223 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
223 32nd Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:15 AM

223 32nd Street

223 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

223 32nd Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quintessential 1940's Beach Cottage. Hurry come see this highly coveted detached single family residence in the heart of downtown on the Balboa Peninsula. The house features a HUGE 200 square foot patio for entertaining and people watching with a peek-a-boo view of the beach. There is also a private enclosed garage plus an additional parking space. Inside laundry with washer/dryer too!

The classic floorplan features a spacious living area with brick fireplace flanked with sconce lighting and built-in bookshelves, Cherrywood laminate flooring, lots of dual pane windows with custom curtains for ocean breezes. Partially furnished with black denim sofa, coffee table, side chair and hall tree. The kitchen has vintage tile counters, vintage, cabinetry, vintage gas oven and cooktop, large refrigerator and freezer, garbage disposal, washer/dryer, eating nook with table and chairs, garden window, custom curtains and separate entry door. The remodeled bathroom has a porcelain over cast iron tub plus subway tile shower surround, pedestal sink, hexagon tiled floor and storage organizer. The bedroom has a wrought iron queen size bed frame, vintage dresser, built-in closets, ceiling light and dual pane windows overlooking private side yard.

Walk, bike or scooter everywhere...beach, bay, parks, restaurants, bars, shopping, Cannery Village, Lido Village and more. Easy PCH access. Top ranked schools. Pet friendly, please submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 32nd Street have any available units?
223 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 223 32nd Street have?
Some of 223 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 223 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 223 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 223 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College