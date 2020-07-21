223 32nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Quintessential 1940's Beach Cottage. Hurry come see this highly coveted detached single family residence in the heart of downtown on the Balboa Peninsula. The house features a HUGE 200 square foot patio for entertaining and people watching with a peek-a-boo view of the beach. There is also a private enclosed garage plus an additional parking space. Inside laundry with washer/dryer too!



The classic floorplan features a spacious living area with brick fireplace flanked with sconce lighting and built-in bookshelves, Cherrywood laminate flooring, lots of dual pane windows with custom curtains for ocean breezes. Partially furnished with black denim sofa, coffee table, side chair and hall tree. The kitchen has vintage tile counters, vintage, cabinetry, vintage gas oven and cooktop, large refrigerator and freezer, garbage disposal, washer/dryer, eating nook with table and chairs, garden window, custom curtains and separate entry door. The remodeled bathroom has a porcelain over cast iron tub plus subway tile shower surround, pedestal sink, hexagon tiled floor and storage organizer. The bedroom has a wrought iron queen size bed frame, vintage dresser, built-in closets, ceiling light and dual pane windows overlooking private side yard.



Walk, bike or scooter everywhere...beach, bay, parks, restaurants, bars, shopping, Cannery Village, Lido Village and more. Easy PCH access. Top ranked schools. Pet friendly, please submit.