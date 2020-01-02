222 Via Graziana

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Completely remodeled in 2006, this beautiful home combines comfort with elegance and features a wonderful open floorplan. Upon entering, one can’t help but notice the pitched-beamed ceilings and attention to detail with wainscoting and coffered ceilings. The open living room features a built-in wine cooler and fireplace to entertain guests, while the separate sitting/office area showcases built-in bar cabinetry and is a quiet place to unwind. The remodeled kitchen is just perfect with an extra-wide counter bar and features top of the line appliances. The indoor/outdoor flow continues from the dining room to the patio…complete with a separate BBQ area and expansive seating to relax by the strada. This idyllic Lido home also features one downstairs bedroom, 2 Master suites upstairs, an upstairs laundry room, and an extra-large walk-in closet. Top of the line finishes include Cherry wood flooring, beamed ceilings, dual-zoned AC, surround sound throughout, 2 tankless water heaters, CAT 5 wiring, and an extra-wide garage 2 car garage. Located on a quiet Lido street, enjoy all the island amenities – tennis, sailing, relaxing on the beach, and close proximity to world-class shopping and dining. This beautiful home is being offered furnished or unfurnished.