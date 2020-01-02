All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

222 Via Graziana

222 Via Graziana · No Longer Available
Location

222 Via Graziana, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Completely remodeled in 2006, this beautiful home combines comfort with elegance and features a wonderful open floorplan. Upon entering, one can’t help but notice the pitched-beamed ceilings and attention to detail with wainscoting and coffered ceilings. The open living room features a built-in wine cooler and fireplace to entertain guests, while the separate sitting/office area showcases built-in bar cabinetry and is a quiet place to unwind. The remodeled kitchen is just perfect with an extra-wide counter bar and features top of the line appliances. The indoor/outdoor flow continues from the dining room to the patio…complete with a separate BBQ area and expansive seating to relax by the strada. This idyllic Lido home also features one downstairs bedroom, 2 Master suites upstairs, an upstairs laundry room, and an extra-large walk-in closet. Top of the line finishes include Cherry wood flooring, beamed ceilings, dual-zoned AC, surround sound throughout, 2 tankless water heaters, CAT 5 wiring, and an extra-wide garage 2 car garage. Located on a quiet Lido street, enjoy all the island amenities – tennis, sailing, relaxing on the beach, and close proximity to world-class shopping and dining. This beautiful home is being offered furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Via Graziana have any available units?
222 Via Graziana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 222 Via Graziana have?
Some of 222 Via Graziana's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Via Graziana currently offering any rent specials?
222 Via Graziana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Via Graziana pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Via Graziana is pet friendly.
Does 222 Via Graziana offer parking?
Yes, 222 Via Graziana offers parking.
Does 222 Via Graziana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Via Graziana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Via Graziana have a pool?
No, 222 Via Graziana does not have a pool.
Does 222 Via Graziana have accessible units?
No, 222 Via Graziana does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Via Graziana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Via Graziana has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Via Graziana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Via Graziana has units with air conditioning.
