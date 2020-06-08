All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

220 Nice Lane #206

220 Nice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

220 Nice Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Villa Balboa Condo With Stunning Views! - Enjoy harbor and ocean views from almost every room in this 2 bedroom condo in Villa Balboa! This condo offers resort like living with the community offering two pools, spas, BBQ area, two tennis courts, workout facility and a clubhouse. The dual master layout provides great space for a variety of living situations. The living area is open concept with a beautiful granite breakfast bar opening to the living room. The outdoor patio is accessible from multiple rooms and is large at almost 330 sq feet! Take in the ocean breezes and sunsets from this remodeled condo in the heart of Newport Beach! Two designated garage parking spots are included.

(RLNE5467247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Nice Lane #206 have any available units?
220 Nice Lane #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 220 Nice Lane #206 have?
Some of 220 Nice Lane #206's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Nice Lane #206 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Nice Lane #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Nice Lane #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Nice Lane #206 is pet friendly.
Does 220 Nice Lane #206 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Nice Lane #206 offers parking.
Does 220 Nice Lane #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Nice Lane #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Nice Lane #206 have a pool?
Yes, 220 Nice Lane #206 has a pool.
Does 220 Nice Lane #206 have accessible units?
No, 220 Nice Lane #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Nice Lane #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Nice Lane #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Nice Lane #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Nice Lane #206 does not have units with air conditioning.

