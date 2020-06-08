220 Nice Lane #206

Amenities

Villa Balboa Condo With Stunning Views! - Enjoy harbor and ocean views from almost every room in this 2 bedroom condo in Villa Balboa! This condo offers resort like living with the community offering two pools, spas, BBQ area, two tennis courts, workout facility and a clubhouse. The dual master layout provides great space for a variety of living situations. The living area is open concept with a beautiful granite breakfast bar opening to the living room. The outdoor patio is accessible from multiple rooms and is large at almost 330 sq feet! Take in the ocean breezes and sunsets from this remodeled condo in the heart of Newport Beach! Two designated garage parking spots are included.



