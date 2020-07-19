All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

22 Seaside Circle #35

22 Seaside Cir · No Longer Available
Location

22 Seaside Cir, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED 2 Bedroom, with additional Den/Office, 2 Bath Remodeled Pet Friendly Condo, Newport Beach, Open House Tuesday June 11, 5:30PM to 6:15PM - Condo for Rent in Newport Beach
Open House Tuesday June 11, 5:30PM to 6:15PM

22 Seaside Circle
Newport Beach, CA 92663

2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, additional DEN/OFFICE
$2,495 monthly rent, $2,495 security deposit, $500 pet deposit

Large master bedroom. Condo is on ground level, no interior steps, very few steps in the complex. Washer and Dryer included. The additional DEN/OFFICE is approximately 12 by 12. Condo comes with 2 car garage. HOA is paid by owner, which includes water and trash.Tenant pays gas and electric.

No cost to apply, no application fees.

(RLNE2974386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have any available units?
22 Seaside Circle #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have?
Some of 22 Seaside Circle #35's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Seaside Circle #35 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Seaside Circle #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Seaside Circle #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Seaside Circle #35 is pet friendly.
Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Seaside Circle #35 offers parking.
Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Seaside Circle #35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have a pool?
No, 22 Seaside Circle #35 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have accessible units?
No, 22 Seaside Circle #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Seaside Circle #35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Seaside Circle #35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Seaside Circle #35 does not have units with air conditioning.
