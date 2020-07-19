22 Seaside Circle #35

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED 2 Bedroom, with additional Den/Office, 2 Bath Remodeled Pet Friendly Condo, Newport Beach, Open House Tuesday June 11, 5:30PM to 6:15PM - Condo for Rent in Newport Beach

Open House Tuesday June 11, 5:30PM to 6:15PM



22 Seaside Circle

Newport Beach, CA 92663



2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, additional DEN/OFFICE

$2,495 monthly rent, $2,495 security deposit, $500 pet deposit



Large master bedroom. Condo is on ground level, no interior steps, very few steps in the complex. Washer and Dryer included. The additional DEN/OFFICE is approximately 12 by 12. Condo comes with 2 car garage. HOA is paid by owner, which includes water and trash.Tenant pays gas and electric.



No cost to apply, no application fees.



(RLNE2974386)