22 Marble Sands

This Mediterranean Mansion Is An Entertainer's Delight! - Nestled in one of Newport Beach's finest communities. This lovely home offers warmth, comfort and privacy. Featuring 6 bedrooms (One bedroom and bath down), warm office w/fireplace, formal open living room & dining room including upstairs bonus room. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/large granite center island , Butler's pantry & walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances & sunny breakfast nook. Spacious family room with built-ins and cozy fireplace. sumptuous master suite w/ sitting area, a large private bath with his & her sinks, tub and shower. Gated yard creates a special play area for children and an spacious back yard with built in BBQ and fireplace make this a perfect home for entertaining. The home offers 5 car garage, single car garage can be used as a hobby room or a Gym. Association features include: community pool, children's wading pool, tennis court, children's park & playground and scheduled Holiday events.



(RLNE1904922)