Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
22 Marble Sands
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

22 Marble Sands

22 Marble Sands · No Longer Available
Location

22 Marble Sands, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This Mediterranean Mansion Is An Entertainer's Delight! - Nestled in one of Newport Beach's finest communities. This lovely home offers warmth, comfort and privacy. Featuring 6 bedrooms (One bedroom and bath down), warm office w/fireplace, formal open living room & dining room including upstairs bonus room. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/large granite center island , Butler's pantry & walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances & sunny breakfast nook. Spacious family room with built-ins and cozy fireplace. sumptuous master suite w/ sitting area, a large private bath with his & her sinks, tub and shower. Gated yard creates a special play area for children and an spacious back yard with built in BBQ and fireplace make this a perfect home for entertaining. The home offers 5 car garage, single car garage can be used as a hobby room or a Gym. Association features include: community pool, children's wading pool, tennis court, children's park & playground and scheduled Holiday events.

(RLNE1904922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Marble Sands have any available units?
22 Marble Sands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Marble Sands have?
Some of 22 Marble Sands's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Marble Sands currently offering any rent specials?
22 Marble Sands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Marble Sands pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Marble Sands is pet friendly.
Does 22 Marble Sands offer parking?
Yes, 22 Marble Sands offers parking.
Does 22 Marble Sands have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Marble Sands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Marble Sands have a pool?
Yes, 22 Marble Sands has a pool.
Does 22 Marble Sands have accessible units?
No, 22 Marble Sands does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Marble Sands have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Marble Sands does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Marble Sands have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Marble Sands does not have units with air conditioning.

