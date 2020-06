Amenities

217 19th St. B Available 07/06/20 Newport Peninsula 2 Bedroom Close to Beach & Bay - One of the best locations on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located close to the Newport Pier, bay-front, and beach. Great restaurants and nightlife within walking distance of this centrally located property.



The inside has been remodeled with new kitchen counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room has tiled floors for easy cleanup and the bedrooms are carpeted. Bathroom has a full shower and has been recently renovated as well. Washer Dryer Included. Some storage in the owner's garage is available upon request. Parking not included but lots of city parking lots easily accessible with city parking permit close by. 12 month lease unfurnished



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3333432)